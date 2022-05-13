View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in December last year. The actress and her businessman beau are currently featuring on Smart Jodi as contestants. In the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi, we will see Ankita turning emotional while talking about maintaining a long-distance relationship. Ankita revealed that it was fine when they were dating, however, it has become difficult after their marriage. Vicky lives in Bilaspur and she stays in Mumbai. The actress said there are a lot of moments in day-to-day life that she wants to share with Vicky. She also added that by the end of the day, she feels like having her husband by her side. Ankita said that she wants to rest her head on Vicky's arm and sleep at night. The two are couple goals, tbh. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Sohail Khan and Seema file divorce after 24 years of marriage; Katrina Kaif visits Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York and more

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had been dating for about three years before tying the knot in Mumbai. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande and hubby Vicky Jain raise the mercury with their never-before-seen steamy pictures