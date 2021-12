View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nαȥ ? (@pavitra_clips)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nαȥ ? (@pavitra_clips)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet night was a starry affair. Badshah gave a rousing performance while Kangana Ranaut was the star guest at the do. The bride wore a gorgeous powder blue lehenga for the function. Amongst the guests, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia seemed to be having maximum fun. The Bigg Boss 14 couple looked regal. While Eijaz Khan wore a deep blue sherwani, Pavitra Punia was in a white lehenga accessorized with a Passa. He danced his heart out on Salman Khan's Ghungroo Toot Gaye with Pavitra Punia. In one of the videos we can see him kiss Pavitra. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sidharth Shukla's family thanks fans for their love, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's haldi ceremony videos and pics go viral and more