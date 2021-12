View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Shah (@lokhandeankita_fan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by viank forever (@viank.ankita84)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Shah (@lokhandeankita_fan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poorna - Boston MA (@vikas_gupta_poornima_dr)

The engagement party of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain happened yesterday at Mumbai's JW Marriott Hotel. Ankita Lokhande looked stunning in a blue gown with capes. On the other hand, he wore a tuxedo. The decor for the engagement party was in an underwater theme and looked stunning. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain exchanged rings on a dreamy stage that saw a lovely light show. The couple could not take their eyes off one another. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: Bride and groom have full Dhamaal dancing on Bollywood songs at mehendi ceremony – watch viral videos