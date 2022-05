View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Anupamaa actress took to Instagram to share a romantic reel with her co-star . They can be seen doing some couple-like things in the video as ‘Na seekha maina jeena’ plays in the background. Madalsa’s caption read, “The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard but must be felt with the heart." It's a quote by Helen Keller. Fans are calling them cute. Many have also reacted with heart emojis. Have a look. Also Read - Helly Shah looks stunning in her latest photoshoot; fans say, ‘Already getting Cannes 2022 vibes’ [View Pics]