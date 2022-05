View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

aka Anupamaa took to her social media handle and shared an adorable video with her son Rudransh. The actress shared a candid video in which she is seen talking to her little man. They are lying in bed and spending some quality mother-son moments. "His little chuckle in the end My camera shy baby," she captioned the post. It is one of the most heartfelt moments. Shivangi Joshi dropped hearts whereas Rajan Shahi commented, "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY ANUPA"MAA". Jaswir Kaur, and Vijay Ganguly also commented on the video. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra REVEALS how tough it was for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be in the hospital for 100 days after daughter Malti’s birth