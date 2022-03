Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia is TERRIBLE at impressing girls; here's proof [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Khatri (@one_by_two)

In TV show Anupamaa, appears as someone who is a PRO at flirting. His sweet moments with Anu aka are loved by all. However, it seems, the actor is terrible at impressing girls. Well, that's what his latest video suggests so. For a brand endorsement ahead of women's day, Gaurav has appeared in a video that shows him using some old-fashioned techniques to impress a girl. Fans are calling him 'cute' and are totally loving his reel. Watch it above. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Gaurav Khanna and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week