Starplus' popular TV show Anupamaa is getting a prequel, y'all would have heard. The show will have a mini-series of 11 episodes that will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Anupamaa aka took to her social media handle and dropped the first teaser of Anupamaa's prequel - Anupamaa: Namaste America. In the video, Rupali is seen talking about an incident that took place in Anupamaa's life 17 years ago. It changed Anupamaa's life drastically. Anu was just 28-year-old back then. Rupali is very excited to share the story of Anupamaa. Check out the teaser above.