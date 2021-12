View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts with her portrayal of Anupamaa on Star Plus’ TOP TV show. But the actress is also getting better at her social media game and all her posts go viral. Now, has recreated the Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak starring and you’d be left staring at your screens as the actresses aces the hook step. Her expressions are also on point and you’d want to see her do a full-blown Bollywood dance number with aka Anuj Kapadia, with whom her onscreen jodi is so loved. Check out the video now. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan STUMPED and left in SPLITS over this question of TMKOC’s Popatlal – watch video