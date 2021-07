Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch's hilarious video on 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' will make your day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her on-screen mother-in-law, Alpana Buch have become masters at making reels. Both the ladies have been following the trend. They have now joint the Baspan Ka Pyaar trend. Rupali Ganguly posted this hilarious video and wrote, "And that's our version of #BaspanKaPyaar ? All credit goes to the viral voice of the talented Sahadev Dirdo Of Sukma, Chattishgarh.. which is not only amazing but so inspiring so to say the least! @alpanabuch19" Rupali and Alpana look so cute together in this video and the last part of the video will make you get up and groove just like they did.