Rupali Ganguly plays a dance teacher in Anupamaa. Off screen, she is winning us with her moves too. After grooving on Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re, she has done her own version of Saami Saami from Pushpa. As we know, the song features India's crush Rashmika Mandanna and Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The groovy song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Aneri Vajani showered love calling her the Cutest after seeing the video. Pushpa is one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema in 2021. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani, Gaurav Khanna's performance on depression and anxiety leaves MaAn in trance – view tweets