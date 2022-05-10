Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna apologise to MaAn fans after 'STOP ruining Anupama' trends; here's why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

and are two of the most widely shipped couples in the Indian TV industry. Rupali plays Anupamaa to Gaurav's Anuj in Rajan Shahi's TV show Anupamaa. Currently, Anupamaa is focussed on MaAn ki Shaadi aka Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. However, of late the show has been getting a lot of flak. From Mehendi's design to lack of space while shooting, lack of intimacy between MaAn and more, fans pointed out various things they didn't like in the episodes of Anupamaa. And now, Rupali and Gaurav have shared a video apologising to the fans. They missed out on MaAnDay ritual of reels or picture posts on the photo-sharing app. It was because Gaurav has not been keeping well. Rupali and Gaurav soon turned goofy. They also thanked a fan for winning a contestant related to Anupamaa: Namaste America. Also Read - Rana Daggubati and Karan Johar teaming up for a project soon? Here's what we know