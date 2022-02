View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Kacha Badam fever has spread like wild fire. Everyone is dancing on the trending Bengali song. Recently, of Anupamaa also pulled off a performance on the viral song along with her nephew. With a lot of grace and energy, Rupali Ganguly grooved to the song. And MaAn fans are super excited to see her dancing. Many are demanding that she should do one with her on-screen Anuj Kapadia played by . A comment read, "Kachha badam ....kachha badam but mam gaurav sir ke sath bhi hona chahiye ek." A lot of people are saying that her video is giving out Monisha vibes. Take a look at the video above.