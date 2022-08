View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Parekh (@sagarparekh0111)

Recently, we saw Sagar Parekh making a smashing entry in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa. He has replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah in the popular TV show. Sagar's entry got a great response from the audience. It's celebration time in Anupamaa as the current track features the Shahs and the Kapadias celebrating Raksha Bandhan in their respective homes. Anupamaa doesn't come to Shah's house and it's her first festival after her wedding to Anuj. On the other hand, there's also little Anu who wants to celebrate Rakhi with her step-siblings. Tohshu won't come and hence Samar visits turning the gloomy atmosphere at the Kapadias into a festive zone. And Sagar Parekh has adapted well to his role of Samar Shah. He is also bonding with the rest of the cast and crew members on the sets, especially Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly. The actor recently shared a reel video online with the popular TV actress. Their camaraderie as a mother-son duo is adorable. Fans who used to see Paras Kalnawat and Rupali Ganguly in this bond will now watch Sagar and Rupali. They have bonded well together, don't you think? Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans in for a treat as Anu and Anuj to share cute romantic moments [Read Deets]

How did you like Sagar's entry as Samar in Anupamaa? Let's see how he bonds with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Also Read - Mrunal Jain in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Apurva Agnihotri, Karan V Grover in Udaariyaan and other TV cameos that made news [View Pics]