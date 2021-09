Pls Anuj and Anupaamaa taking turns to do beizzati of both husband wife clowns a sight we all love to see????pic.twitter.com/N6PDJBBXEE #Anupamaa#MaAn — aloo kachalu. (@heaven_alen) September 9, 2021

Anupamaa is getting more and more interesting by the day. If you thought Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) life will be all sorted once Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) arrives, think again. Abhi toh drama shuru hua hai. In the upcoming episode, you will see Anuj inviting Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya to his office to discuss business. But Kavya ends up insulting Anuj's 'domestic help' Gopi Kaka, who is like a parent for this business tycoon. He lashes out at her, while Vanraj just keeps mum. Soon after, Anupamaa arrives at Anuj's office and Vanraj gets irked by this. He taunts her why couldn't she tag along with them since they were all headed to the same place. Some kaha-suni follows and Anuj overhears this unpleasant conversation. What will he do next? Will he confront Vanraj? Check the promo and do check this space for more updates.