Anupamaa has been engaging and entertaining audience with new twists and turns throughout, No wonder, it has been maintaining its position on TRP lists week on week. As the week progresses, we see a new man enter Anupamaa's life and the new promo gives way too much about the drama that is going to unfold. Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) is a long lost college friend who will reunite with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) at a school reunion. The 'party ki jaan' is all fida over Anupamaa but it is Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey's reaction to this milaap that has our attention. Check the video to know what awaits you in the next few weeks of Anupamaa.