View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama❤ (@anupamaa_fc)

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience. Recently, we saw that Anupamaa has left for Mumbai with Anuj Kapadia for work. However, Vanraj, Kavya, Baa, and Toshu aren't happy with it and keep taunting her. However, Anupamaa has decided to fly. A new BTS video of Rupali Ganguly has gone viral on the internet where she is seen in a modern avatar at an office in Mumbai. It seems very soon we will get to see Anupamaa's new look. Take a look at the above video. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey opens up about the challenges of playing Vanraj; says, 'It isn't easy to play, it has many shades'