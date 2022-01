Anupamaa X RRR: Rupali Ganguly and Aneri Vajani groove on Ram Charan-Junior NTR's Naatu Naatu song â€” watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri)

Anupamaa's leading lady Rupali Ganguly is known for her dancing skills. The actress' brother Vijay Ganguly is a choreographer in Bollywood. Rupali Ganguly is very fond of making reels with her co-stars when they have free time on the sets. After a lot of requests, we are finally seeing a reel of Malvika aka Mukku (Aneri Vajani) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). It is on the song Naatu Naatu from RRR. The song is filmed on Junior NTR and Ram Charan. As we know, RRR has been postponed till cinemas open in full capacity. The period action film is directed by SS Rajamouli. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has many interesting tracks coming up including Kavya's pregnancy and the elopement of Pakhi with Malavika's husband. Lastly, do not miss out on Gaurav Khanna's comment on their video.