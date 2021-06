Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly singing Kishore Kumar's song is PURE MAGIC, but her VIDEO will remind you of Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts with its interesting storyline. We have all seen the actors of the show share a good bond. Their BTS pictures and videos are fun to watch. Rupali Ganguly has now shared a cute video of her, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne and Alpana Bucch singing Kishore Kumar's Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana song. They look so adorable together in this video but what fans have noticed is the cup that appears at the start of the video. On the cup, we see Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written and it totally reminds us of the Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer. Just like fans, we wish the show returns back soon.