Amidst reports that Anushka Sharma is expecting second child with Virat Kohli, the actress was seen in the city dressed comfortably in casuals [Watch Video]

Rumours are rife that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to be parents once again. It seems the actress is already in her second trimester. A source told Hindustan Times that she is expecting, and hence maintaining a low profile. Fans are ecstatic to know that Vamika is going to be an elder sibling. Like before, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expected to make a formal announcement in due course of time. Today, the actress was seen in the suburbs. She was dressed in denims with a white oversized shirt. The actress signaled the paps to not come very close.

Take a look at the video of Anushka Sharma with the paps

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika Kohli two years back. She was pregnant during the pandemic. The couple have kept Vamika away from the public eye. Though they share glimpses on Instagram, they have not shown her face. This has got them mixed reactions from the public. In Indian homes, people are superstitious about such things, so it is no surprise that she kept a very low profile. Her film Chakda Xpress was supposed to come this year but now there is no clarity on it.

Anushka Sharma took a break for her baby

The actress was trying to juggle both roles of a producer and actor. But she said that her brother Karnesh Sharma would be driving the film production company from now on. She would like to focus on acting. Anushka Sharma had to work quite hard to get back into shape after her first pregnancy. Virat Kohli and she absolutely dote on their baby girl, Vamika. The couple have joined the club of celebs like Yash-Radhika Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza and others who do not much gap between two children. We wish them the best if the rumours are indeed true!