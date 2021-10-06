View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Who doesn't like it when their work is done for the day, even those who love their work. Then why should our Bollywood actors be any different? Anushka Sharma recently posted a video from her set after completing her shoot for the day, flashing a 240W smile and captioned it: “Did anyone say pack up,” followed by a 'tears of joy' emoji. However, managed to see the creepy side of things and commented below the video, “Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around,” referring to daughter, and seemed to agree as he wrote, “Hhahaahahahahahahahahaha,” below. Check out the video above and the comments below: Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and more Bollywood celebs extend support to Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan

Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti and Bollywood: War, Bang Bang, Judwaa 2 and more BIG box office releases over the years

So, how did you find Anushka Sharma's video? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life . Also Read - International Coffee Day 2021: 7 Bollywood celebs who swear by caffeine and cannot live WITHOUT their fav cuppa – view pics