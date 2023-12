Arbaaz Khan gets snapped at Arpita Khan's residence. It is said the Dabangg actor is going to tie the knot with Sshura Khan today.

Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan is reportedly going to tie the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan today. And as per the latest reports, he will have a close-knit wedding with just family members in attendance. The wedding is reportedly happening at Arpita Khan's house. And guess what, Arbaaz Khan reached Arpita's house just a couple of minutes ago. While Arbaaz has remained tight-lipped about the wedding rumours, his appearance at Arpita's has yet again set tongues wagging. According to media reports, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura will tie the knot in the presence of family members only. As soon as he arrived, Arbaaz quickly went inside the building premises. He did not pose or even look at the media gathered.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. He was then said to be dating Giorgia Andriani. Recently, Giorgia confirmed their split. Let's see if Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan make it official today.