Arpita Khan Eid bash: Kangana Ranaut excitedly greets media outside the venue; netizens say, 'Yeh kaise aa gayi Eid party main' [Watch Video]

Arpita Khan Eid bash: Kangana Ranaut is buzzing with excitement as she greets the media outside the residence of Arpita Khan. This is how social media reacted on the same... [Watch Video]