It is proving to be an excruciating situation for Shah Rukh Khan and wife, Gauri. The NDPS Court has denied bail to Aryan Khan and sent him to the Arthur Road Jail. Now, the case has to go to the Sessions Court. Top lawyer Satish Maneshinde was fighting on behalf of Aryan Khan, but he did not get bail. What is notable is that no recovery has been made from Aryan Khan of any narcotic substances. A video is doing the rounds where we can see Gauri Khan and Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager crying in the car. Now, Karan Johar has rushed to Mannat to meet the couple. It looks like the superstar is looking at legal reinforcements as top lawyer Rustam N Mulla is also with Karan Johar.

The court refused to give bail on the clause that it was not eligible to give bail in the matter. It did not argue on the merits presented by the lawyer of Aryan Khan. Rustam N Mulla is a member of the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council. He is known as a corporate lawyer. The legal shark has an office in Nariman Point. It looks like they are seeking extra advice on the case.

This is indeed a painful time for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri. Today, Farah Khan Kunder, Sussanne Khan and Raveena Tandon sent words of encouragement to the producer and designer. It seems this has taken a toll on Shah Rukh Khan's health. The superstar has maintained a cool front in front of people but people close to him say that he is experiencing too much turmoil. Many feel the case against Aryan Khan is weak as no recovery has been made. Let us see what steps they take from now on...