Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan make a stylish entry at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash but the security guard steals the show - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the newest couple in town. Yesterday, their good friend Ritesh Sidhwani threw a bash for them at his residence. It was attended by a host of celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan Kunder, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others. Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan also came for the party. There is a video of them entering the venue where one can see an over enthusiastic security guard. Siddhanth Kapoor was the first to comment saying that he gave off vibes like he was dancing to Om Shanti Om's song Deewangi. Even fans noticed the person. One fan commented, "He should prove na that he's actively performing for what he's paid for but seeing paps he over performed," while someone else wrote, "Yeh blue shirt wala motu kya kar raha hai." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and others make a glam appearance at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party for BFF Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar – view pics