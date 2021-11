View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As per one of the points in the conditional bail, Aryan Khan will have to mark his presence at NCB office every Friday between 11am-2pm. And the star kid kept his date just less than a week after being released from Arthur Road jail. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was at Mannat, as opposed to reports that the family was at Alibaug for Diwali. His visited created a media frenzy outside the NCB office but his bodyguard Ravi Singh ensured that that star son is not inconvenienced. Fans are once again lauding his for being the perfect bodyguard. Check out the video and reactions. Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and family celebrated Diwali 2021 – [Exclusive]