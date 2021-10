Activists of the Bajrang Dal allegedly went on the rampage during the ongoing shooting of directed web series Ashram-3 in Bhopal, ransacking property, including vehicles and also assaulting crew members @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/VbQvGtxqOy — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 24, 2021

Prakash Jha’s directorial web series Ashram 2, to be aired on MX Player was being shot in Bhopal when Bajrag Dal launched an attack on the set. The property was vandalized and crew members assaulted. The Bajrang Dal was on the hunt for , the lead who plays a religious leader in crime drama series. The Bajrang Dal alleged that the series hurts Hindu sentiments and is against Sanatan Dharma which is why they wanted to teach Bobby, the male lead, a lesson. While Bobby wasn’t on the set, they found the director Prakash Jha and assaulted him. There are also reports that they threw ink on his face. Will the makers shot the shoot and move to another location, is not yet known. Also Read - You would be surprised to know that Bobby Deol was the first choice of these Bollywood blockbusters