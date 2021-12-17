View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Atrangi Re is getting a lot of hype because of its trailer. Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were on Koffee With Karan to promote the film, and have a chat. When they were exiting the sets, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan walked out hand-in-hand. Well, the actress wore high heels with a mini dress and the path was a little uneven. Dhanush held her hand tightly to ensure that she does not fall. It is a very sweet gesture from the actor. However, he has the same deadpan expression on his face. While most fans hailed him for being the perfect gentleman as he escorted Sara Ali Khan to her vanity van, other had different take. One of them wrote, "Dhanush doesn't seem to enjoy it," while someone else commented, "Dhanush seems least interested to escort her." Whatever people might say there is no denying that the South superstar knows how to treat a lady! Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shanaya Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive; Brahmastra release date out; Urfi Javed again trolled and more