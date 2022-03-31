When we asked Attack star John Abraham if he foresees women headlining full-fledged action films like him, he went on to make a statement that he will be the first one as a producer to write a script for them.

is all set to turn into a cybernetic super soldier in his upcomig film Attack, which is a mix of sci-fi, high octane action, and drama. In the film, John plays an army veteran who couples his human abilities by operating beyond normal human limits. From bike chasing sequences to edge-of-the-seat action, John has done it all in this film. It also stars and . When we asked John if he foresees women headlining full-fledged action films like him, he went on to make a statement that he will be the first one as a producer to write a script for them. He also stressed on calling male and female stars as actors since they all share the same platform together.