From constant vomitting to being admitted to an ICU, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has shared her experience of food poisioning in an attempt to create awareness. In a reel, Tahira Kashyap recorded her ordeal, putting forth the severe damage that could be caused by a new trending food product as also the new fad of health juices if not brought to notice. Along with imparting the message in her video, wife wrote: "Pls read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY! I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%! Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It's lethal. In the name of health just don't keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don't want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around." Watch the video above...