was spotted at Mumbai’s Maddock office. While she looked pretty, some trollers criticised her ‘baggy’ jeans. “Baap ki jeans pehan k aayi hai,” read a comment. She also received many compliments. “My baby is glowing,” read a comment. Many people commented with heart and fire emojis. Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Is this a JOKE? Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit to this INSANE amount and makers agree?