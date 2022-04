View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

After a gap of 2 years, Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique held their annual Iftar party 2022, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. made his presence felt when he made a grand entry at the bash. He was dressed in an all black attire and greeted the host with hugs and handshakes. However, while seeing him off through a sea of crowd, Baba Siddique couldn't stop kissing the Dabangg Khan by almost getting inside his car. Salman looked visibly uncomfortable but Baba didn't stop. Reacting to the incident, Salman fans have advised the superstar to never meet Baba Siddique alone since they felt he was being too clingy. And there were many others who had a great laugh over Baba Siddique's PDA with Salman.