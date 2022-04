View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@nakuulmehta)

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may not be raking in brilliant TRPs but it sure is popular online. Nakuul Mehta, starrer TV show is going to see an interesting twist ahead. Disha shared an IG story a couple of minutes ago in a green saree whereas Nakuul treated his fans with a dance reel video with Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina. The two are all decked up in traditional attires. Ram and Shivina groove to a duet song. It Was , Saif Ali Khan and 's Maahi Vey and and starrer Channa Mereya. Both Ram and Shivina and Nakuul Mehta and Sneha Namanandi ooze swag and will make you groove with them. Fans are loving the on-screen brother-sister duo's off-screen bond.

We wonder if Priya aka Disha would have joined them had she been there! How did you like it? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.