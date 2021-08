View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Finally, Ekta Kapoor has dropped the promo of her much awaited show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In the first season, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar impressed us as Ram and Priya. Now, we have Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar playing the iconic role of Ram and Priya. In the promo, we see Ram and Priya having a fun conversation on why they haven't got married. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's cute chemistry has won hearts and the show is surely going to be worth watching. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's THROWBACK pics from Pyaar Ka Dard Hai will make you wish to see them soon in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2