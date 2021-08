View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV ? (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the cutest couples of telly land. They got married on July 16th leaving everyone surprised. Now, Disha Parmar is returning to television after a long gap. She will be playing the role of Priya in the second season of Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She will star opposite her Pyaar Ka Dard Hai co-star Nakuul Mehta. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya as Pankhuri and Aditya have been loved. As they begin shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Rahul Vaidya has wished his wife in the most romantic way. He played the guitar and sang the song, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' for Disha. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 PROMO: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar as Ram-Priya win hearts with their cute chemistry