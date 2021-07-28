Balika Vadhu 2 PROMO: Anandi's parents' decision to marry her off as soon as she is born will give your goosebumps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshul U Trivedi?? (@anshultrivedi_official)

Balika Vadhu 2 will begin from August 9. Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani have stepped in the roles of Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee. A new promo of the show has released and it will surely give you goosebumps. In the promo, we see two friends agreeing to get their children married. One gets his older son married to his friend’s baby girl, who is just a few months old. The little baby is carried by her mother in her arms as she takes the saath pheras. Take a look at the promo above. Also Read - Manish Raisinghan's wife Sangeita Chauhaan reacts to rumours of his secret child with Avika Gor; says, 'Ek sambhal rahi hu, doosra bhi sambhal lungi'