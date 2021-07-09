videos

Before Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani hits screens, here's a look at Bollywood's Top 5 'Hatke Love Stories' that enthralled us all – watch video

Recently, Karan Johar announced his return to direction with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani. Until the film releases, here's a look at five other films famous for their 'hatke love stories'

Nikita Thakkar   |    July 9, 2021 3:04 PM IST

Karan Johar is making a comeback to direction with Rocky Aur Rani. With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the filmmaker has promised to bring a hatke love story on screen. But until the film releases in 2022, here's a look at five films that are pretty famous for their unique love stories. The list includes films like Bunty Aur Bubli, Salaam Namaste, Jab We Met, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. These five films indeed enthralled us all with their twisted but fun love stories.

