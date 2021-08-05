Bell Bottom: Here's how Lara Dutta transformed into former PM Indira Gandhi – watch BTS video

It took a while for fans to spot Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom trailer. And when they did, they couldn't believe their eyes as how flawlessly the former Miss Universe got into the skin of an iconic figure like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

has undoubtedly stunned each and everyone of us with her epic transformation into former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in espionage drama Bell Bottom. It took a while for fans to spot Lara in the film's trailer. And when they did, they couldn't believe their eyes as how flawlessly the former Miss Universe got into the skin of an iconic figure like Mrs Gandhi. Her unrecognisable look from the film pulled everyone's attention. And finally the makers have given a glimpse of what went behind the scene to turn this into a reality. The film, incidentally, is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Mrs Gandhi's assassination.