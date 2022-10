View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra and had been rumoured to be dating until confirmed on Koffee With Karan 7 that they are indeed in a romantic relationship. Now that the chickens are out of the coop, it seems like Sidharth and Kiara have decided not to shy away from it. The couple made a joint appearance at Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash and they happily posed for photographs together. Netizens couldn't stop going gaga over the two saying that they are the best couple ever.