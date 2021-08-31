BL
Toggle navigation
TV
Bigg Boss OTT
News & Gossip
Photos
Videos
Interviews
Hollywood
Celeb
Reviews
Movies
South
Style
Web Series
TV Shows
Box Office
Home
Entertainment News
Beware, ladies! Hina Khan can steal your man – Watch her turn into a 'Temptress' in latest video
Beware, ladies! Hina Khan can steal your man – Watch her turn into a 'Temptress' in latest video
We can see Hina Khan having an amazing transformation in the video. Ladies, you need to be aware. Have a look.
By
Pankaj Sabnani
Published: August 31, 2021 5:14 PM IST
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1