The comedy-drama movie Bhediya is now in cinemas to entertain you. In this movie, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others, did fantastic jobs in terms of acting. The story of the movie begins with road construction contractor Bhaskar, who is played by Varun Dhawan. If we talk about the acting of the whole star cast of the movie, it is amazing and remarkable. The best acting award goes to Abhishek Bannerjee; he did the best job after Stree. In this video, we are showing the negative and positive aspects of the movie. It's a must-watch movie. So grab your tickets and watch it.