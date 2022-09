View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

After regaling us in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo a few weeks ago, Varun Dhawan is back in a genre he has never been seen before in. The actor will star in a horror film Bhediya and the teaser has just dropped. The Bhediya trailer will release on 19th October and this teaser is a perfect glimpse, revealing what we can expect and leaving us impatient to watch more. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the man who hit the right chord with Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Bhediya comes in with great promise and expectations. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. Check out the Bhediya teaser that sets the premise of what's coming our way.