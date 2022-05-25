How much Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 needs to be a superhit or even a blockbuster for that matter? That depends on its budget, which we've got for you in this exclusive video along with the numbers at which it becomes a certified hit, superhit and blockbuster.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a bumper hit. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer has ransacked ₹76.32 crore nett in just 5 days flat and given it's a slightly more than a medium-budgeted film, the Anees Bazmee directorial is well on its way to being a bumper hit. How much Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 needs thought to be a superhit or even a blockbuster for that matter? That depends on its budget, which we've got for you in this exclusive video along with the number at which the Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, will become a certified blockbuster. Watch it above...