Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer's budget and how much it needs to earn to become a blockbuster [Exclusive Video]

How much Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 needs to be a superhit or even a blockbuster for that matter? That depends on its budget, which we've got for you in this exclusive video along with the numbers at which it becomes a certified hit, superhit and blockbuster.

Russel D'Silva | May 25, 2022 9:26 PM IST