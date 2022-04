View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan enjoys one of the most loyal and biggest fan-bases among today's moviestars in Indian cinema, and if there was ever any doubt, then these latest fan reactions to his entry in the teaser, where those who had gone to watch KGF 2 in theatres forgot the euphoria of the film and Rocking Star Yash for a moment as they hollered, clapped and whistled at Kartik Aaryan's entry, is all the proof you need of his constantly burgeoning fan-base and stardom. Sharing the videos himself on his official Instagram account, wrote: "Truly overwhelmed by the response #CinemasAreBack #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #20thMay ," accompanied by a hands-folded and red heart emoji. Check out the videos above...