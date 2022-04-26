videos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan steals the show in a spookier version of the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan classic

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan - Kiara Advani's movie promises loads of humour with a twist of the supernatural

Urmimala Banerjee   |    April 26, 2022 1:09 PM IST

The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is here. The movie is a much anticipated one by fans of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two have been paired together for the first time. The teaser got people intrigued and how. Tabu also plays an important role. Anees Bazmee has stepped into the shoes of Priyadarshan for the second film. The original movie is known for Vidya Balan's fab performance, the songs and thrilling plot.

