View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen in a bikini top. Her caption read, “I hope you miss me sometimes….?? #goa #chill #beachlover #xoxo.” Reacting on the video, dropped a heart emoji. Many fans are reacting with fire emojis. Have a look. Also Read - Pearl: Netflix drops Meghan Markle’s animated series with MASSIVE cutbacks?