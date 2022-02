View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV ? (@rahulvaidyarkv)

After several Bollywood celebrities, Indian cricketers and fans all across, the Pushpa bug has finally bitten Bigg Boss 14 runner-up . As many people have been recreating 's quirky hookstep on Srivalli song, fans were making multiple requests to Rahul to treat them. Rahul finally gave in to his fans' demand and also gave added his own element to the viral trend. He decided to present the song in its raw form without adding music or using a mic to enhance the experience. Fans were impressed by his version of Srivalli song. At the end of the video, he also performed Allu Arjun's hookstep which left everyone in splits. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi and more: Fees charged by these beauties for item numbers will leave you in tizzy