Bigg Boss 14 Throwback: When Toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan got into a heated argument over a task

Bigg Boss house is a very scandalous and a very dangerous place to live in as tempers fly at any given point in time. That sends us on a nostalgia trip to the time when Toofani seniors, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and had got into a heated argument over a task. If you recall Bigg Boss 14, the latest season, there was a task called Game Over in which the contestants had to protect a buzzer in a marked area from the opposite team. The task began on a good note, but soon the ladies, that is, Gauahar and Hina allied against Sidharth Shukla. Things heated up when Gauahar lost her calm as Sidharth Shukla and his team broke rules. The Toofani seniors had a huge fight wherein they were seen shouting on top of their lungs. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya and Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate soon? The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant REACTS

Later, Bigg Boss called the three of them inside the confession room and asked them to watch the clips and decide. Hina and Gauahar were quite firm on their opinion while Sidharth Shukla did not back out from his. Do you remember this episode and task? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Shukla, Neha Kakkar – here’s how much the highest paid celebs on reality shows earn