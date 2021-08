Bigg Boss 14's toofani seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have a reunion on a plane – watch here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newzsthan (@newzsthan)

Bigg Boss 14's toofani seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan shared a good bond while they were on the show. We also saw them fighting together against Sidharth Shukla. Even post their exit from Bigg Boss 14, they were in touch through social media. They gave all their fans a surprise when they had a cute reunion on the plane. In her recent Instagram story, Gauahar shared a video meeting her friend Hina after a long time. In the video, Gauahar Khan says, "Everyone in for a treat because who did I bump into." She then moves the camera towards Hina Khan. Take a look at the video above to see their adorable reunion.