Bigg Boss 15 contestant and singer Afsana Khan is all set to tie the knot with her fiance. She has invited quite a few friends that she made on the show. Among all is Umar Riaz. The handsome hunk was spotted at the airport as he headed off to Chandigarh to attend the wedding. Prior to him, had shared a video in which she revealed that she is heading to be a part of the wedding. She also flaunted her Swavroski necklace in the video. Donal Bisht is already in Chandigarh and is being a part of the wedding festivities. Also Read - Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin breakup: The Bigg Boss 14 couple part ways?