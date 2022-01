Bigg Boss 15: Aly Goni comes in support of Umar Riaz; says, 'As insaan mujhe bura lag raha hai' – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Umar Riaz has been the talk of the town for the last couple of days. It is due to his reports of being eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss 15. If reports and social media trends are anything to go by, Umar Riaz has been evicted due to his violent behaviour towards fellow contestant, Pratik Sehajpal. A lot of Umar Riaz's supporters and well-wishers have come in support of the Bigg Boss 15 contestant. And one of them is Aly Goni. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant said that he felt Umar shouldn't have been eliminated. The actor ascertained that Umar was one of the most popular contestants and that he shouldn't have been evicted. "As insaan mujhe bura lag raha hai. (I feel bad as a human being), Umar told the paparazzi as he was snapped out and about the city. However, he now wants Karan Kundrra to lift the trophy. Aly also added that if not the winner, Umar Riaz should have been in the top 2. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Unstoppable Karan' trends as Salman Khan corners Karan Kundrra about his equation with Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz – read tweets